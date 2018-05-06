Home > Sports > Football >

Ndidi coy on Leicester future after Young Player of the Year award

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi's performance for Leicester City has attracted offers from several clubs (Connect Nigeria)
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is coy on his future after winning the Club’s Young Player of the Year award.

Ndidi beat compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell to emerge as the best young player at Leicester City.

It was the second time Ndidi will win the young player award after he won in his first season.

The 21-year-old has been a top performer for Leicester City this season which has seen him linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and other top European clubs.

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi was rewarded for his performances with the Young Player of the Year award (Leicester City/Twitter)

Speaking to Leicester City TV, Ndidi revealed that it is an honour to win the award but gave no assurances of continuing at Leicester City.

“I feel great. It’s a proud moment for me. I’m very happy about it, kudos to the fans for their support. They have been fantastic since I came here.” Ndidi said

“We have had a lot of ups and downs this season but it’s good that we are safe.

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi has not given assurances he will stay at Leicester City next season (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

 

Next season… Let’s leave that for now and see what comes out later,” Ndidi added. 

Ndidi is facing some time out of action after suffering an injury against Crystal Palace in a Premier League encounter and may not play for the Foxes again this season but is expected to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

