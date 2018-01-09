news

Super Eagles midfield enforcer Wilfred Ndidi has been ranked among the top 100 most valuable players in Europe.

The Leicester city of England defensive midfielder is ranked number 51 on the list, according to Statisticians at the CIES football observatory.

South American duo Neymar junior and Lionel Messi are top of the rankings, both worth above €200 million.

Ndidi's market value was estimated at €77.4 million, which is no surprise following a string of amazing performances since his move from Belgian outfit K.R.C Genk in 2017.

Only four Africans are in the top hundred, the others are Egypt's Mohammed Salah who is ranked 12th and is worth €140.5 million, Senegal's Sadio Mane ranked 69th and worth €66.3 million while Gabon's Pierre - Emerick Aubameyang who is ranked 72nd and worth €64.7 million.

Ndidi was also ranked 11th among the worlds most valuable players under 21, his worth has risen significantly since his €17.6 million switch to Leicester city last year.