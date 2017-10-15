Nasarawa Amazons win 2017 NWPL title

Nasarawa Amazons are the winners of the 2017 Nigeria Women's Premier League (NWPL) title after emerging champions of the Super Four tournament played in Benin.

The Nasarawa Amazons finished top of the table after the Super Four Tournament played in Benin City.

They defeated Bayelsa Queens 1-0, holders Rivers Angels 2-1 and drew 2-2 with Delta Queens in the round-robin games.

It was their 1-0 win over Delta Queens in a playoff game that however gave them the title.

Amarachi Okoronkwo netted the only goal for the Amazons, scoring with a diving header in the 42nd minute to hand the Amazons their second NWPL title.

The Nasarawa Amazons will get the cash prize of N3.5m for winning the title.

Second place Delta Queens will get N2.5m while Bayelsa Queens will N1.5m for their third-place finish.