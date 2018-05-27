Napoli skipper Hamsik 'tempted' by China move

news

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has confirmed he is tempted by a move to China amid reports he has received offers from three Chinese clubs.

The 30-year-old midfielder overtook Diego Maradona as the club's record goalscorer this season as the side from Naples finished second in Serie A behind Juventus.

"I confess I'm tempted but we'll see with time. I've only been to China once, when we played in the SuperCup but in life we have to try everything," Hamsik told Sport24 in his native Slovakia in quotes carried by the Italian media.

Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed Napoli coach in place of Maurizio Sarri next season and Hamsik said he had already been contacted by the new manager.

"I'm a Napoli player, for now, Ancelotti called me," said the heavily-tattooed player who boasted of his tattoo 'Napoli'.

"When I finish my experience here, I don't know when, I'm sure I'll add something else."

Hamsik, who has 103 caps for Slovakia, joined Napoli in 2007 from Italian club Brescia and has made 500 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring a record 116 goals.

If he stayed another season he could also break the record for the most appearances for the southern Italian club.

"I've spent eleven years in Naples, I would not object to spending more," he said.

"Eleven years is a piece of your life. Naples has become my second home. I still have not decided. Everything is still open.

"I've a three-year contract, everything will be decided in the coming weeks whether I stay or go."

His father Richard Hamsik said last week the player has received offers from three Chinese Super League clubs for up to 10 million euros ($11.8 million) per season.