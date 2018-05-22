Napoli skipper Hamsik considering China move: father

news

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik could be set for a move away from Italy with three Chinese clubs interested in signing the Slovak international, his father said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old midfielder overtook Diego Maradona as the club's record goalscorer this season as the side from Naples finished second in Serie A behind Juventus.

His father Richard Hamsik said the player has received offers from three Chinese Super League clubs for up to 10 million euros ($11.8 million) per season.

"At the moment there is a 60 percent chance he'll go to China," Richard Hamsik told Slovak daily Pravda in quotes carried by the Italian media.

"Their interest is serious, but the negotiations are not easy. In China it is not the transfer period, the next session will open only in winter.

"So there's a problem with the timing, also because the Chinese teams have limits for the registration of foreign players.

"Marek has a contract in Naples for three years, so now everything is in the hands of managers and his employer."

Hamsik, who has 103 caps for Slovakia, joined Napoli in 2007 from Italian club Brescia and has made 500 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring a record 116 goals.

His decision could be based on whether coach Maurizio Sarri remains at the San Paolo Stadium.

The 59-year-old Sarri has been linked with a move to English side Chelsea, whose manager Antonio Conte is expected to leave in the summer.