Napoli eyeing Balotelli after Ancelotti deal - reports

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has been linked with a move to Napoli after Wednesday's appointment of new coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The 27-year-old's contract with his French Ligue 1 club expires next month and he has been targeting a move away.

Italian Serie A runners-up Napoli are reported to be interested as they could lose forwards Dries Mertens and captain Marek Hamsik next season.

And the club fuelled speculation by starting to follow Balotelli on Instragram.

Balotelli has often been linked with a move to southern Italy as his daughter Pia lives in Naples with his ex-girlfriend Raffaella Fico.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, French club Marseille, and Serie A outfit Roma are also said to be interested, according to Italian press reports.

Balotelli has resurrected his career since joining Nice in 2016 after less successful spells with AC Milan and Liverpool, scoring 26 goals in all competitions this season.

He received his first call up to the national side in four years by Italy coach Roberto Mancini for upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands.

