Home > Sports > Football >

Muntari signs on for Deportivo rescue mission

Sulley Muntari Veteran Ghana midfielder signs on for Deportivo rescue mission

The 33-year-old former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, a free agent, had been training with Deportivo and did enough to convince coach Clarence Seedorf to offer him a temporary contract.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moving on: Sulley Muntari (left) playing for Pescara last season play

Moving on: Sulley Muntari (left) playing for Pescara last season

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari was Thursday handed the chance to ride to the rescue of relegation-haunted Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna when he penned a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, a free agent, had been training with Deportivo and did enough to convince coach Clarence Seedorf to offer him a temporary contract.

"Muntari, who has been training with the team since February 9, signed with Deportivo until the end of the season," said a club statement.

Released by Pescara in Italy last year, Muntari made his name with Inter Milan (2008-2011) and then AC Milan (2012-2015) where he also played for Seedorf when the Dutchman was in charge of the Serie A giants.

Deportivo La Coruna are second from bottom of La Liga, three points from safety and have won just once in their last 14 league games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Champions League 5 things we learnt from Tuesday's gamesbullet
2 Pulse Analysis Victor Moses had his best performance of the season...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cupbullet

Football

Police made nine arrests during violence before Thursday's Europa League match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow in which a Spanish police officer died of a heart attack
Football Zidane, Valverde condemn violence after policeman killed in Bilbao trouble
FIFA World Cup arrives Nigeria in March for global tour
World Cup Trophy Tour Check out this hilarious Vox Pop on the meaning of FIFA
Charged: Pep Guardiola sporting the yellow ribbon
Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria
World Cup Trophy Tour Here is what to expect as trophy arrives Nigeria