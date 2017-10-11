Moses, Abdullahi make CAF’s best X1 players from qualifiers

Super Eagles stars Shehu Abdullahi and Victor Moses have been named in CAF’s best players from the Matchday five of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Moses and Abdullahi played in Super Eagles 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo on Saturday, October 7 to seal Nigeria’s qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Chelsea star Moses started the move for the Super Eagles’ winning goal of the game and was one of Super Eagles most impressive players in the 1-0 win.

Abdullahi was voted Man of the Match by a couple of accredited journalists, beating the likes of Alex Iwobi -who scored the winning goal- and Moses.

“I'm honoured to be listed among @CAF_Online Best XI players for Matchday 5. Dedicating the nomination to @NGSuperEagles, the media and fans,” Abdullahi who plays for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta said on Twitter.

Morocco have three players in the squad; full back Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Mbark Boussoufa and forward Khalid Boutaïb all impressed in their 3-0 home win over Gabon.

Egypt’s 2-1 win over Congo sealed their qualification to their first FIFA World Cup in 28 years and Mohammed Salah who scored two goals in the game expectedly makes the squad. Defender Ahmed Hegazi is also in the XI.

Senegal have two players in the squad, goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye and defender, Kalidou Koulibaly.

South Africa’s Percy Tau and Youssef Msakni of Tunisia complete the XI.

CAF’S XI of FIFA World Cup qualifiers Matchday 5

Khadim N’Diaye, Shehu Abdullahi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ahmed Hegazi, Achraf Hakimi, Percy Tau Youssef Msakni, Victor Moses, Mbark Boussoufa, Mohammed Salah and Khalid Boutaib