Moses, Abdullahi make CAF's best X1 players from qualifiers

Super Eagles Moses, Abdullahi make CAF’s best X1 players from Matchday 5 of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Moses and Abdullahi helped Super Eagles to a 1-0 win over Zambia to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Victor Moses makes CAF's best XI from matchday 5 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Super Eagles stars Shehu Abdullahi and Victor Moses have been named in CAF’s best players from the Matchday five of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Moses and Abdullahi played in Super Eagles 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo on Saturday, October 7 to seal Nigeria’s qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Shehu Abdullahi (middle) was named Man of the Match in Nigeria's 1-0 win over Zambia

 

Chelsea star Moses started the move for the Super Eagles’ winning goal of the game and was one of Super Eagles most impressive players in the 1-0 win.

Abdullahi was voted Man of the Match by a couple of accredited journalists, beating the likes of Alex Iwobi -who scored the winning goal- and Moses.

“I'm honoured to be listed among @CAF_Online Best XI players for Matchday 5. Dedicating the nomination to @NGSuperEagles, the media and fans,” Abdullahi who plays for Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta said on Twitter.

CAF's best XI from Matchday five of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

 

Morocco have three players in the squad;  full back Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Mbark Boussoufa and forward Khalid Boutaïb all impressed in their 3-0 home win over Gabon.

Egypt’s 2-1 win over Congo sealed their qualification to their first FIFA World Cup in 28 years and Mohammed Salah who scored two goals in the game expectedly makes the squad. Defender Ahmed Hegazi is also in the XI.

Victor Moses started the move that led to Super Eagles only goal of the game

Senegal have two players in the squad, goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye and defender, Kalidou Koulibaly.

South Africa’s Percy Tau and Youssef Msakni of Tunisia complete the XI.

CAF’S XI of FIFA World Cup qualifiers Matchday 5

Khadim N’Diaye, Shehu Abdullahi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ahmed Hegazi, Achraf Hakimi, Percy Tau Youssef Msakni, Victor Moses, Mbark Boussoufa, Mohammed Salah and Khalid Boutaib

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

