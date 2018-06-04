Home > Sports > Football >

Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23

Football Morocco drop defender and add attacker for World Cup 23

Coach Herve Renard made one switch to his provisional squad on Monday when he brought Malaga striker Youssef En-Nesyri into Morocco's final World Cup 23.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Defender Medhi Benatia will a key player as Morocco try to stop Portugal and Spain at the World Cup play

Defender Medhi Benatia will a key player as Morocco try to stop Portugal and Spain at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coach Herve Renard made one switch to his provisional squad on Monday when he brought Malaga striker Youssef En-Nesyri into Morocco's final World Cup 23.

The 21-year-old Malaga forward was a backup on the original list but he has taken the place of Badr Benoun, a 24-year-old defender with Raja de Casablanca.

Renard dropped another backup, Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax, but kept Oualid El Hajjam, a defender with Amiens in France, as a reserve, leaving him a squad of 24.

The list only contains two players from Morocco's domestic league.

The Atlas Lions are led by Mehdi Benatia, the Juventus defender involved in a controversial penalty incident as the Turin club lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League in April.

Morocco, who have been training at Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps, have one more warmup game against Estonia in Talinn.

In their first World Cup in 20 years, Morocco are in Group B at the World and kick off against Iran in Saint Petersburg in June 15 before facing Portugal and Spain.

23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia/ESP), Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Medhi Benatia (Juventus/ITA), Romain Saiss (Wolves/ENG), Manuel Da Costa (Istanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce/TUR), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid/ESP), Hamza Mendyl (Lille/FRA)

Midfielders: M'barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira/UAE), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord/NED), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen/FRA), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord/NED), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray/TUR), Faycal Fajr (Getafe/ESP), Amine Harit (Schalke/GER)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Yeni Malatyaspor/TUR), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St Pauli/GER), Ayoub El Kaabi (RS Berkane), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege/BEL), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/NED), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes/ESP), Youssef En-Nesyri (Malaga, ESP).

+ 1 reserve: Oualid El Hajjam (Amiens, FRA).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three Lionsbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 England Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watchbullet

Football

France's World Cup-winning side in 1998 were held up as a model of racial integration at a time of tensions about immigration
Football World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study
Super Eagles
2018 World Cup Super Eagles players get new jersey numbers
France coach Didier Deschamps fixed on his final World Cup 23 early, which meant the squad could pose for the cameras on May 30.
Football France confirm unchanged World Cup squad
Abdelhak Nouri collapsed suddenly with a heart problem during the pre-match warmup before Ajax played German club Werder Bremen, in Austria in July last year
Football Nouri's family seek 'hefty' damages from Ajax