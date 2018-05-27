More injuries in Super Eagles and they spent Saturday in camp

news

More injuries hit Super Eagles camp on Saturday, May 26 as defender Chidozie Awaziem is the latest worry ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Awaziem got injured in the closing minutes of Saturday’s training after clashing with Kelechi Iheanacho.

The injury which looked serious immediately dampened the mood in camp as concerns grew over his fitness ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It seems he will miss the Monday, May 28 friendly game against DR Congo and joins Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon.

William Troost-Ekong who sat out most of Friday’s session , trained with the team on Saturday.

Saturday in camp

The Super Eagles kicked off their day in camp on Friday with breakfast around 8 am and headed off to a training session at the Godswill Akpabio International airport.

The training held for about two hours before they headed back to their hotel for lunch and rest.

At about 4 pm, they headed for a short road trip to Port Harcourt and arrived at the Le Meridien Ogeyi Place three hours later.

They had dinner at 8 pm before they retired to their respective rooms.