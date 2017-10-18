Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Montella :  Coach looking for Milan 'spark' against AEK

Montella Coach looking for Milan 'spark' against AEK

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella defended blundering skipper Leonardo Bonucci and said his team just needed to find a "spark' ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against AEK Athens.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
AC Milan's coach Vincenzo Montella, pictured on October 15, 2017, received the backing of club chief Marco Fassone in the wake of defeat play

AC Milan's coach Vincenzo Montella, pictured on October 15, 2017, received the backing of club chief Marco Fassone in the wake of defeat

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella defended blundering skipper Leonardo Bonucci and said his team just needed to find a "spark' ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against AEK Athens.

"It'll come, right now we need a flame, and we have to be good to spark it," said Montella ahead of the game in the San Siro.

AC Milan lead Group D with two wins from two ahead of AEK who are unbeaten with a win and a draw.

"He's (Bonucci) paying for every small mistake ... the team is paying for every single mistake of everyone," said Montella, whose side have plunged to tenth in Serie A.

Bonucci arrived at the San Siro during the summer in a shock move worth an estimated 40 million euros ($45.8 million) after helping Juventus win six consecutive titles.

The 30-year-old defender immediately stepped into the role of captain as the club push for a return to Champions League football.

But errors in defence gave Mauro Icardi space to score a hat-trick in Sunday's 3-2 derby defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro -- a third straight defeat.

"The criticisms have to be accepted," Montella told a press conference.

"I think it was a bit of everything Sunday, the difference was the quality of Icardi.

"We need to improve both as a team and at an individual level. Bonucci like Milan is paying for every small mistake. But I want to think it's random, his playing quality has grown."

Montella received the backing of club chief Marco Fassone in the wake of Sunday's defeat, but reports have suggested that the coach must claim wins against AEK and against Genoa and Chievo in Serie A if he is to keep his job.

"It's important to keep up the good work in Europa League. AEK Athens play dynamic football they can adapt to the opponents.

"Europe is AC Milan's home and we are happy with how we have done so far. We would like to do this well also in Serie A."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet
2 Super Eagles NFF to receive N4.5B from FIFA after qualifying for 2018...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet

Related Articles

Europa League Everton, AC Milan look for morale boost
Serie A Inter in title chase, Milan in freefall
Marco Fassone AC Milan chief backs under-fire Montella
Serie A Icardi hat-trick as Inter reign in Milan
AC Milan Club's football derby fever rages from Chinatown to Beijing
AC Milan Club to face Inter in Chinese-owned city derby
Leonardo Bonucci Team captain told to improve as Milan face Roma
Europa League Wenger's Arsenal facing 2000km trip to Belarus
Serie A Five things we learned from this week's round of matches
Serie A Suso extends AC Milan contract until 2022

Football

Barcelona team line up in the rain before the UEFA Champions League group D football match against Olympiacos at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017
Barcelona Downpour drowns out plea for dialogue
Qarabag's Donald Guerrier and Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko vie for the ball during their UEFA Champions League match between Qarabag in Baku on October 18, 2017
Atletico Madrid Club suffers champions League bid suffers blow in Azerbaijan
Algerian former football player Rabah Madjer, 58, becomes the country's fifth national coach in three years and must pick up the pieces after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup
Algeria Madjer named new coach
Coach Diego Lopez briefly coached Palermo in Serie A during the 2017 season and Bologna when they were in the second division
Lopez Ex-Uruguay defender named Cagliari coach