Home > Sports > Football >

Salah's boots displayed among Egyptian collection in British Museum

Mohamed Salah Boots of Liverpool star displayed among Egyptian collection in British Museum

The boots have been displayed at the museum to commemorate Salah winning the 2018 Premier League Golden Boot award.

  • Published:
Mohamed Salah's boots play Boots of Liverpool star Salah displayed among Egyptian collection in British Museum (Daily Mail)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The boots of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah have been displayed among Egyptian collection in a British Museum.

Salah’s Adidas X17 Deadly Strike boots have been given to the London Museum and have been displayed on gallery 61 ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday, May 26.

The boots will join 5,000-year-old sand-dried mummy, wall paintings from the tomb of Nabamun and sculptures of Rameses the Great in the collection.

His boots will be displayed next to footwear from ancient Egypt and adjacent to a selection of gold pharaonic jewellery in what is one of the biggest collection of Egyptian objects outside of the country.

There is also the Rosetta Stone, an ancient decree issued during the Ptolemaic dynasty in 196BC among the collections.

Mohamed Salah's boots play Boots of Liverpool star Salah displayed among Egyptian collection in British Museum (Daily Mail)

 

The boots have been displayed at the museum to commemorate Salah winning the 2018 Premier League Golden Boot award.

Golden Boot Salah

Salah netted 32 goals, a record in the 38-game Premier League to win the Golden Boot Award.

“'This acquisition brings the British Museum's world-famous Egyptian collection right up to date,” Neal Spencer, Keeper of Ancient Egypt and Sudan said.

The boots tell a story of a modern Egyptian icon, performing in the UK, with a truly global impact.

“Displayed amidst the statues of ancient pharaohs, we now show the boots with which Mo Salah won the Golden Boot for Liverpool.

Salah will shortly lead his national team, known as The Pharaohs, to the World Cup Finals. This acquisition builds on our recent project to acquire objects to tell the story of day-to-day life in 20th and 21st century Egypt.

“From sport to entertainment, worldwide trade to design, this collection is now accessible to all - like those from other periods of Egypt's rich history.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
2 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
3 GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madridbullet

Related Articles

Football Salah scoops Premier League's Player of the Year prize
Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tally
Football Egypt banking on Salah's Liverpool form at World Cup
Football Salah steers Liverpool into Champions League at Chelsea's expense
Football Salah tops Ronaldo this season, says Liverpool's Rush
Football What next for the Premier League's top six?
Football Liverpool can exploit Ronaldo's weaknesses -- Alexander-Arnold
Football Ronaldo versus Salah -- the Ballon d'Or on the line?

Football

Fernando Torres
GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and how Torres was convinced to come on the trip
Unai Emery
Unai Emery Arsenal boss gets to work on first day
Fernando Lopez attacked
Football Violence Referee well beaten after match in London
Real Madrid and Liverpool are meeting in the Champions League final in Kiev
Football Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery