The boots of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah have been displayed among Egyptian collection in a British Museum.

Salah’s Adidas X17 Deadly Strike boots have been given to the London Museum and have been displayed on gallery 61 ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday, May 26.

The boots will join 5,000-year-old sand-dried mummy, wall paintings from the tomb of Nabamun and sculptures of Rameses the Great in the collection.

His boots will be displayed next to footwear from ancient Egypt and adjacent to a selection of gold pharaonic jewellery in what is one of the biggest collection of Egyptian objects outside of the country.

There is also the Rosetta Stone, an ancient decree issued during the Ptolemaic dynasty in 196BC among the collections.

The boots have been displayed at the museum to commemorate Salah winning the 2018 Premier League Golden Boot award.

Golden Boot Salah

Salah netted 32 goals, a record in the 38-game Premier League to win the Golden Boot Award .

“'This acquisition brings the British Museum's world-famous Egyptian collection right up to date,” Neal Spencer, Keeper of Ancient Egypt and Sudan said.

“The boots tell a story of a modern Egyptian icon, performing in the UK, with a truly global impact.

“Displayed amidst the statues of ancient pharaohs, we now show the boots with which Mo Salah won the Golden Boot for Liverpool.”

“Salah will shortly lead his national team, known as The Pharaohs, to the World Cup Finals. This acquisition builds on our recent project to acquire objects to tell the story of day-to-day life in 20th and 21st century Egypt.

“From sport to entertainment, worldwide trade to design, this collection is now accessible to all - like those from other periods of Egypt's rich history.”