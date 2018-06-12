Pulse.ng logo
Mohamed Salah with the wink in photoshoot 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah with a wink in photoshoot

Salah's fitness for Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay is in doubt as he winks in photoshoot.

  • Published:
Mohamed Salah with the wink in photoshoot 2018 FIFA World Cup play

Mohamed Salah

(Getty Images)
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah produced a wink during Egypt’s 2018 FIFA World Cup photo shoot as he continues to build up his fitness for their opening game of the tournament against Uruguay.

In the photoshoot session, Salah took on different poses which suggest that he is in high spirits ahead o the encounter on Friday, June 15.

Mohamed Salah stats

Wearing the new kits Salah’s wink will suggest him may play at some point in the encounter after he suffered a shoulder injury following a tackle by Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final.

Salah led his teammates to Russia and assured supporters of the Egyptian national team of his readiness to be available for the game against Uruguay.

Mohamed Salah play Mohamed Salah looks up in a pose for his photoshoot (Getty Images)

 

Salah is set to lead the Pharaohs to there first World Cup game in 28 years but there is very little certainty asides his wink that he will feature on Friday.

Team doctor for the Egyptian national team, Mohamed Abouelela did not give a conclusion as to the fitness of their star forward.

He said, "Maybe he could start on the bench, but a final decision has not been made yet.”

Eihab Leheita stated that Salah is doing some work with the physiotherapist to help his fitness for the game.

Mohamed Salah play Salah may yet feature in Egypts opener against Uruguay (Getty Images)

 

He said,  “He is doing (physiotherapy) sessions on his shoulder and working out in the gym,' said. 'We hope he will be with us for the Uruguay match.

“We will not pressure Mohamed. At the end, he is our son.”

After the crunch tie against Uruguay, Salah is expected to regain full fitness for the other group games against Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

