Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool to reject £200M bid for Mohamed Salah from Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah Liverpool ready to reject £200M bid from Real Madrid

Liverpool are looking to build their squad around Salah for the future.

  • Published:
Mohamed Salah play Liverpool to reject £200M bid for Mohamed Salah from Real Madrid (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool are ready to reject up to £200m from Real Madrid for their star man Mohamed Salah next summer.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season and has scored an incredible 43 goals in just his first year at the club.

Real Madrid are expected to come up with a huge bid for the 25-year-old forward but Liverpool are reportedly ready to turn down the offer which is expected to be in the region of £200m.

Mohamed Salah play Mohamed Salah has been sensational for Liverpool this season (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

 

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool will make the forward the key man in their new era and build the team around him.

The Egyptian also has four years remaining on the £90,000-per-week deal he signed when he was signed from Roma in 2017.

Liverpool have a good relationship with the player and his agent Ramy Abbas.

Having had a remarkable improvement under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are ready to splash the cash on other payers to bolster the squad which will go a long way in convincing Salah that he can win trophies at the club.

Liverpool are also in a very strong position on Salah as there is no buy-out clause in his contract.

The Premier League giants are also looking to tie down Salah’s strike partner Roberto Firmino to a new deal.

Real Madrid planning squad overhaul

Real Madrid are not expected to be deterred in their efforts to get Salah as they plan an overhaul of the squad.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane left out Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema from the starting line-up in their 2-1 win away at Bayern Munich in a first-leg Champions League semi-final clash, a sign of things to coming in the coming months.

And with the influence of 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo waning gradually, the La Liga giants are on the lookout for another huge star.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Real Madrid are in search for another superstar to replace ageing Ronaldo (Denis Doyle/Getty)

 

It has been widely reported Real Madrid are also interested in signing Brazil star Neymar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Chelsea Fabregas, Hazard others dress up for David Luiz's birthday partybullet
2 David Luiz Brazilian star celebrates Valentine with partnerbullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign...bullet

Related Articles

Football Egypt's Salah wins admiration of Israel defence minister
Champions League Twitter users believe Salah is as good as Ronaldo and Messi after he destroyed Roma
Football Salah superb but five-star Liverpool give Roma lifeline
Mohammed Salah Gerrard hails Liverpool star as 'best player in the world'
Mohamed Salah Liverpool forward reveals his favourite food and it's a local Egyptian dish
Football Salah threatens Messi, Ronaldo Ballon d'Or stranglehold

Football

Mounted police escort a coach carrying the Liverpool team to the Champions League first leg semi-final against Roma at Anfield stadium on April 24
Football Two Italian men charged over assault on Liverpool fan
Arsene Wenger and Arsenal have been mocked over a series of statements about the manager's departure
Football 'Farcenal' -- Wenger performs u-turn over 'timing' remarks
Mohammed Salah
Mohammed Salah Liverpool star honoured with piece of land in Mecca
Warning: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane wants no repeat of Juventus drama
Football Real must heed Juventus lesson to beat Bayern - Zidane