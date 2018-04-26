Liverpool to reject £200M bid for Mohamed Salah from Real Madrid

news

Liverpool are ready to reject up to £200m from Real Madrid for their star man Mohamed Salah next summer.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season and has scored an incredible 43 goals in just his first year at the club.

Real Madrid are expected to come up with a huge bid for the 25-year-old forward but Liverpool are reportedly ready to turn down the offer which is expected to be in the region of £200m.

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool will make the forward the key man in their new era and build the team around him.

The Egyptian also has four years remaining on the £90,000-per-week deal he signed when he was signed from Roma in 2017.

Liverpool have a good relationship with the player and his agent Ramy Abbas.

Having had a remarkable improvement under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are ready to splash the cash on other payers to bolster the squad which will go a long way in convincing Salah that he can win trophies at the club.

Liverpool are also in a very strong position on Salah as there is no buy-out clause in his contract.

The Premier League giants are also looking to tie down Salah’s strike partner Roberto Firmino to a new deal.

Real Madrid planning squad overhaul

Real Madrid are not expected to be deterred in their efforts to get Salah as they plan an overhaul of the squad.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane left out Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema from the starting line-up in their 2-1 win away at Bayern Munich in a first-leg Champions League semi-final clash, a sign of things to coming in the coming months.

And with the influence of 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo waning gradually, the La Liga giants are on the lookout for another huge star.

It has been widely reported Real Madrid are also interested in signing Brazil star Neymar.