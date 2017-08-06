Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

MLS Video review makes inpact in debut

The debut of video review in Major League Soccer on Saturday saw FC Dallas become the league's first club to have a goal ruled out by the system in their 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez of kicks the ball during a MLS game against the Philadelphia Union

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Dallas, trailing 3-0 in Philadelphia, thought they had pulled a goal back in the 80th minute when Argentine Max Urruti followed up on a Christian Colman effort that had been parried by Union keeper John McCarthy, knocking in the rebound.

But Colman's effort included a kick at McCarthy, and referee Ricardo Salazar was alerted to the possibility of a foul.

After a 15-second review, Salazar ruled that there was indeed a kick on McCarthy, and the goal was disallowed.

MLS announced in July that it would implement the video assistant referee (VAR) system league-wide after the All-Star break, making it among the first domestic leagues to use the system hailed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Confederations Cup in June.

Australia's A-League announced in April that it would become the first top-level domestic league to implement the system, while Germany and Portugal are slated to test it this season.

In addition to featuring the MLS's first review, the match also marked the first time the Union have beaten Dallas in their eight-year history -- after five prior defeats and four draws.

C.J. Sapong scored twice -- his 11th and 12th goals of the season and Ilsinho added a goal for the Union.

Michael Barrios scored in injury time for FC Dallas.

