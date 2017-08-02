Mikel's wife will kill him if Nigeria don't reach World Cup

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has revealed that his wife Olga Diyachenko will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria fail to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel’s wife Diyachenko is from Russia and with the World Cup holding in her home country, she and her family are looking forward to hosting the Super Eagles.

"My wife is Russian and many of our relatives and friends are from Russia. They are all expecting Nigeria to qualify for the next World Cup. I think they will kill me if I fail them," the midfielder told FIFA official website.

Mikel and his wife Diyachenko reportedly started dating in 2013 after meeting in London where her late millionaire father ran a chain of businesses.

It is not clear when they got married but the couple welcomed twin daughters Ava and Mia in September 2016.

Following his move to China to play for Tianjin TEDA, Mikel Obi has moved his family from their former base in London to stay with him in China.

He recently shared a photo on Instagram of his daughters’ first day at Nursery school.

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles are in good position, topping Group B of the CAF qualifiers.

He has not played for the Super Eagles in 2017 and is hoping to return for Nigeria’s double header against Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mikel has played in just one FIFA World Cup tournament, Brazil 2014, missing the 2010 edition in South Africa due to injury.