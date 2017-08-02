Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Mikel's wife will kill him if Nigeria don't reach World Cup

Mikel Obi Wife of Super Eagles captain ‘will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria fail to qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Mikel's wife and his family are looking to host him and the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Published:
John Obi Mikel and girlfriend Olga Diyachenko play Mikel Obi has revealed that his wife is interested in the World Cup (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko )

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has revealed that his wife Olga Diyachenko will ‘kill’ him if Nigeria fail to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel’s wife Diyachenko is from Russia and with the World Cup holding in her home country, she and her family are looking forward to hosting the Super Eagles.

"My wife is Russian and many of our relatives and friends are from Russia. They are all expecting Nigeria to qualify for the next World Cup. I think they will kill me if I fail them," the midfielder told FIFA official website.

John Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho play Diyachenko's wife and her family want Mikel and the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup (Twitter)

 

Mikel and his wife Diyachenko reportedly started dating in 2013 after meeting in London where her late millionaire father ran a chain of businesses.

It is not clear when they got married but the couple welcomed twin daughters Ava and Mia in September 2016.

Olga Diyachenko play Olga Diyachenko is from Russia where the 2018 FIFA World Cup will hold (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko)

 

Following his move to China to play for Tianjin TEDA, Mikel Obi has moved his family from their former base in London to stay with him in China.

He recently shared a photo on Instagram of his daughters’ first day at Nursery school.

Mikel Obi with his partner Olga Diyachenko and their twin play Mikel's daughter recently started Nursery school in China (Instagram/Mikel Obi)

 

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles are in good position, topping Group B of the CAF qualifiers.

He has not played for the Super Eagles in 2017 and is hoping to return for Nigeria’s double header against Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mikel has played in just one FIFA World Cup tournament, Brazil 2014, missing the 2010 edition in South Africa due to injury.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

