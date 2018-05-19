Home > Sports > Football >

Mikel Obi supports Chelsea in FA Cup final against Manchester United

Mikel Obi ‘Go get the FA Cup,’ Nigerian midfielder tells former club, Chelsea

Mikel won four FA Cup titles during his 10-year stay at Chelsea and played in three of the finals.

  Published:
Didider Drogba, Mikel John Obi, David Luiz and Florent Malouda play

Didider Drogba, Mikel John Obi, David Luiz and Florent Malouda

(Twitter/Mikel Obi)
Nigerian midfielder and Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi wants his former club to go get the FA Cup title as they face Manchester United in the final on Saturday, May 19.

Chelsea will aim to win their only trophy of the season when they take on Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday evening.

 

Ahead of the final, Mikel was a Chelsea player for 10 years took to his Twitter to wish his former club good luck ahead of the final.

Wanted to wish @ChelseaFC all the best for tomorrow. Go and get another @EmiratesFACup!,” the 31-year-old wrote on his Twitter.

Mikel Obi and the FA Cup

John Mikel Obi play

John Mikel Obi

(Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
 

He was on the pitch for the full 120 minutes the last time Chelsea and Manchester United clashed in the final of the competition in 2007.

Chelsea won that game in extra-time time to win Mikel his first FA Cup title.

He was on the pitch from start to finish when Chelsea beat Everton 2-1 to win the 2009 FA Cup final. He missed out at the 2010 final with injury.

He played the full 90 minutes in the 2012 FA Cup final when Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1.

