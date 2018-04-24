news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has assured that he and his teammates will be ready for the Three Lions of England when both sides clash in a friendly match on Saturday, June 2.

The friendly against England is one of the friendly matches arranged for the Super Eagles as they continue their preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mikel was absent for the Super Eagles last friendlies in March due to visa constraints

In an interview with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) website, Mikel stated that he enjoyed playing in England and that he and his teammates will enjoy the occasion.

He said, “England is a special place for me having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to.

“We (Super Eagles) are already talking to ourselves and everyone is looking forward to the game.”

Mikel further added that the purpose of the game is to get in good shape for the World Cup and he and his teammates will be ready to bounce back from the Serbia defeat .

He said, “The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup,

“It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.”

The game between the Super Eagles and England will take place at the Wembley Stadium before their final friendly against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.