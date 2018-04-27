Home > Sports > Football >

Mikel Obi says he prefers Moses as a winger

Victor Moses is a wing-back at Chelsea but plays further up the pitch with the Super Eagles.

Victor Moses play Mikel Obi says he prefers Moses as a winger
Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi has revealed that he prefers his compatriot and teammate Victor Moses as a winger, not the wing-back he regularly plays at Chelsea.

Mikel was at Chelsea to see Moses take up a new role under Antonio Conte as a wing-back where he has been impressive.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Moses and John Mikel Obi play Mikel Obi says he prefers Moses as a winger

 

Super Eagles skipper has however insisted that his teammate Moses is better as a winger.

''Antonio Conte wants him to play as a right wing-back but Victor has always played as a right winger,'' Mikel told FIFA World Cup Russia Magazine.

''Victor is young, fast, he is quick, he is strong, he is powerful, he has everything.'"

Wing-back for Chelsea, forward for Super Eagles

Victor Moses play Moses has been a wing-back at Chelsea for two seasons now (Kieran Galvin NurPhoto /Getty Images)

Moses plays further up the pitch as a forward when he is with the Super Eagles and is expected to be one of Nigeria’s most dangerous offensive players in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

''Victor Moses is a fantastic player, he made the difference against Cameroon when we beat the African champions 4-0, he was so fantastic,” Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr also said.

''When I saw him the first time I immediately saw the talent, the qualities he had and we tried to bring it into the system, that he has to play defensively when he doesn't have the ball and he did very well.''

As a wing-back in the 2016/2017 season, Moses played a crucial part as Chelsea won the Premier League title.

Moses made 22 consecutive Premier League starts from September 2016 to April 2017. 28 league starts and 33 league appearances in total this season.

 

He is the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances for a title-winning team ever.

This season the 27-year-old has made 25 appearances in the Premier League and has also played a part in Chelsea’s run to the FA Cup final where they will face Manchester United.

