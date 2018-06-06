news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has blamed the transportation arrangements for the Super Eagles which involved a 1hr 30mins drive from their hotel as a factor responsible for the defeat to Czech Republic in a friendly played on Wednesday, June 6.

Mikel was in action for 83 minutes as the Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Czech Republic through an early goal scored by Tomas Kalas.

During the course of the game the players from both sides had to abandon the encounter for five minutes due to persistent rainfall .

The Eagles could not recover from the early goal even though they put in a better performance in the second half of the encounter.

In a tweet by journalist Oma Akatugba, Mikel reportedly revealed that the transportation to the stadium affected the Super Eagles performance in the game against Czech Republic.

The message said, "Mikel John OBI says the ca 1 hour 30 minutes drive from their hotel to the stadium and the weather affected the team. But “we don’t want to think about this game again.”

Asides the transportation issues Mikel also stated that he and his team do not want to think about the preparatory encounter again.