Mikel Obi blames 1hr 30mins hotel drive for Super Eagles defeat

Super Eagles vs Czech Republic Mikel Obi blames 1hr 30mins drive for defeat

Mikel Obi believes the transportation arrangements for the Super Eagles is responsible for defeat to Czech Repub lic.

  • Published:
Mikel Obi play The Super Eagles were condemned to another defeat by Czech Republic
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has blamed the transportation arrangements for the Super Eagles which involved a 1hr 30mins drive from their hotel as a factor responsible for the defeat to Czech Republic in a friendly played on Wednesday, June 6.

Mikel was in action for 83 minutes as the Super Eagles lost 1-0 to Czech Republic through an early goal scored by Tomas Kalas.

During the course of the game the players from both sides had to abandon the encounter for five minutes due to persistent rainfall.

The Eagles could not recover from the early goal even though they put in a better performance in the second half of the encounter.

Brian Idowu play The Super Eagles could not recover from an early goal

In a tweet by journalist Oma Akatugba, Mikel reportedly revealed that the transportation to the stadium affected the Super Eagles performance in the game against Czech Republic.

The message said,  "Mikel John OBI says the ca 1 hour 30 minutes drive from their hotel to the stadium and the weather affected the team. But “we don’t want to think about this game again.”

 

Asides the transportation issues Mikel also stated that he and his team do not want to think about the preparatory encounter again.

The Super Eagles will continue their preparations in Austria before they jet out to Russia for their opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

