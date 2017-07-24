Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Mikel Obi and his daughters in cute Instagram photo

Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goals

Mikel Obi has been spending time with his family and kids after reports emerged he has split with his partner .

Mike Obi with his twin daughters play Mikel Obi has been spending time with his daughters

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and his cute twin daughters continue to melt the hearts of thousands with their Instagram photos.

In a new Instagram photo, Mikel is seen on a bed with his daughters as he continues to spend time with his family.

Mikel and his partner Olga Diyachenko welcomed the twins, Ava and Mia in September 2016.

Mikel Obi and his twin daughters play Mikel Obi and his twin daughters (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko)

 

Rumours of a split between Mikel and Diyachenko emerged recently as it was noticed that the former Chelsea midfielder deleted all the photos of his partner on his Instagram.

There might be some truths to it as Diyachenko shared a photo of Mikel- the first after a long time- with their daughters with a quote from Mother Theresa. "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family."

Olga Diyachenko and Mikel Obi play A rumour emerged recently that Mikel had split with Olga Diyachenko (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko )

ALSO READ: Mikel is not getting pounded yam, fufu from his partner

She also posted a photo thanking her man for giving them a tour of China, where he has been playing since January 2017.

Diyachenko and Mikel started dating in 2013 after reportedly meeting him in London where her millionaire father runs a chain of businesses.

