Mikel Obi and his daughters in cute Instagram photo

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi and his cute twin daughters continue to melt the hearts of thousands with their Instagram photos.

In a new Instagram photo, Mikel is seen on a bed with his daughters as he continues to spend time with his family.

Mikel and his partner Olga Diyachenko welcomed the twins, Ava and Mia in September 2016.

Rumours of a split between Mikel and Diyachenko emerged recently as it was noticed that the former Chelsea midfielder deleted all the photos of his partner on his Instagram.

There might be some truths to it as Diyachenko shared a photo of Mikel- the first after a long time- with their daughters with a quote from Mother Theresa. "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family."

She also posted a photo thanking her man for giving them a tour of China, where he has been playing since January 2017.

Diyachenko and Mikel started dating in 2013 after reportedly meeting him in London where her millionaire father runs a chain of businesses.