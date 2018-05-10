Home > Sports > Football >

Mikel, Moses lead nominations for Nigeria Pitch Awards

Nigeria Pitch Awards Mikel, Moses lead nominations for fifth edition

  • Published:
Super Eagles play

Super Eagles

(Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and Chelsea forward Victor Moses lead the nominations for the fifth edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards which will hold in June has a total of 18 categories and is organised by Match Makers Consult and SIAO Partners.

The awards categories will reward football players in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and abroad across several departments on the field.

Asides the foOtballers, football administrators, football supporting brands and journalists who have driven football will be recognized.

There are three nominees in each of the 18 categories, with the big prize to look out for the King of The Pitch and Queen of the Pitch.

Nigeria Pitch Award nominees and categories

Goalkeeper of the year

1. Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

2. Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah FC)

3. Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United FC)

Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme is nominated in the goalkeeping category (Instagram/Carl Ikeme)

 

Defender of the year

1. Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05)

2. William Troost-Ekong (Bursapor FC)

3. Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor FC)

Leon Balogun play Leon Balogun has been a rock in the Super Eagles defence (Andrew Surma/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

 

Midfielder of the year

1. John Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda)

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC)

3. Victor Moses (Chelsea FC)

Victor Moses play Voctor Moses won the NFF Player of the Year (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

Striker of the year

1. Victor Moses (Chelsea FC)

2. Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC)

3. Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai)

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles play Odion Ighalo is doing well in China (Instagram)

 

MVP (men) in the NPFL

1. Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah FC)

2. Stephen Odey (MFM FC/FC Zurich)

3. Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC)

Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ezenwa was key for the Super Eagles at the CHAN (CAF)

 

MVP (women) in the NWFL

1. Charity Rueben (Ibom Angels)

2. Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo)

3. Amarachi Okonkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Rasheedat Ajibade play Rasheedat Ajibade led the Falconets to the FIFA U-20 World Cup (goalkick)

 

Coach of the year

1. Fidelis Elechukwu (MFM FC)

2. Gernot Rohr (Super Eagles)

3. Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United)

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr qualified the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Rafal Rusek/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

 

Club/team of the year

1. Super Eagles

2. Plateau United FC

3. MFM FC

MFM FC play MFM finished runners up in the NPFL (MFM FC Facebook)

 

Referee of the year

1. Ferdinand Udoh

2. Adebimpe Quadri

3. Ogabor Joseph

State with the best grassroots development programme

1. Lagos State

2. Rivers State

3. Delta State

Akinwunmi Ambode play Governor Ambode has supported football (Pulse)

 

Football friendly governor of the year

1. His Excellency Godwin Obaseki (Edo State)

2. His Excellency Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State)

3. His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos State)

Sam Okwaraji award for commitment to Nigerian football

1. Shehu Dikko (2nd Vice President, NFF)

2. Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President, NFF)

3. Chief Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman, Ifeanyi Ubah FC)

Corporate sponsor of football award

1. Aiteo Group

2. Nigerian Breweries plc

3. Coca Cola plc

Football journalist of the year (print)

1. Johnny Edwards (Complete Sports)

2. Tana Aiyejina (Punch Newspapers)

3. Olalekan Okusan (The Nation Newspapers)

Football journalist of the year (radio)

1. Godwin Enakhena (Top Radio FM)

2. Olawale Adigun (Top Radio FM)

3. Tony Bekederemo (Brila FM)

Football journalist of the year (tv)

1. Austin Okon-Akpan (Channels TV)

2. Godwin Enakhena (LTV/SportsSplash)

3. Mozez Praiz (Supersport)

Asisat Oshoala play Asisat Oshoala is the reigning CAF Women's Player of the Year (Pulse)

 

Queen of the pitch

1. Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo)

2. Rueben Charity (Ibom Angels)

3. Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian)

Mikel Obi play Mikel Obi led the Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Gustavo Andrade AFP Getty Images)

 

King of the pitch

1. Victor Moses (Chelsea FC)

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC)

3. John Mikel Obi (Tiajin Teda)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star Dillishbullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria get slogan for team bus ahead 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet

Related Articles

NFF Awards Here are the winners of Nigeria's football body awards
Super Eagles Mikel says Nigeria will be ready for England friendly
Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City nominate Super Eagles duo for young player of the season
NFF Awards Here are the nominees for Nigeria's football body awards
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward wins Belgium Talent of the Year award
NFF Awards Nigeria's football body set to host award ceremony
Victor Moses Super Eagles forward nominated for Chelsea Player of the Year
Nnamdi Ofoborh Flying Eagles star wins Bournemouth's Young Player of the Year

Football

Lionel Messi
2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina, Croatia, Iceland line up friendlies to prepare for Super Eagles
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game
Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis admits the club would be letting Antoine Griezmann go on the cheap if his 100 million euro buyout clause is met this summer
Football Griezmann would be a bargain at 100 million euros - Luis
Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United
Football Guardiola, Pochettino 'happy' Ferguson is out of intensive care