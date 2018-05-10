news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and Chelsea forward Victor Moses lead the nominations for the fifth edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards which will hold in June has a total of 18 categories and is organised by Match Makers Consult and SIAO Partners.

The awards categories will reward football players in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and abroad across several departments on the field.

Asides the foOtballers, football administrators, football supporting brands and journalists who have driven football will be recognized.

There are three nominees in each of the 18 categories, with the big prize to look out for the King of The Pitch and Queen of the Pitch.

Nigeria Pitch Award nominees and categories

Goalkeeper of the year

1. Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

2. Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah FC)

3. Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United FC)

Defender of the year

1. Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05)

2. William Troost-Ekong (Bursapor FC)

3. Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor FC)

Midfielder of the year

1. John Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda)

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC)

3. Victor Moses (Chelsea FC)

Striker of the year

1. Victor Moses (Chelsea FC)

2. Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC)

3. Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai)

MVP (men) in the NPFL

1. Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Ifeanyi Ubah FC)

2. Stephen Odey (MFM FC/FC Zurich)

3. Anthony Okpotu (Lobi Stars FC)

MVP (women) in the NWFL

1. Charity Rueben (Ibom Angels)

2. Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo)

3. Amarachi Okonkwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Coach of the year

1. Fidelis Elechukwu (MFM FC)

2. Gernot Rohr (Super Eagles)

3. Kennedy Boboye (Plateau United)

Club/team of the year

1. Super Eagles

2. Plateau United FC

3. MFM FC

Referee of the year

1. Ferdinand Udoh

2. Adebimpe Quadri

3. Ogabor Joseph

State with the best grassroots development programme

1. Lagos State

2. Rivers State

3. Delta State

Football friendly governor of the year

1. His Excellency Godwin Obaseki (Edo State)

2. His Excellency Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom State)

3. His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos State)

Sam Okwaraji award for commitment to Nigerian football

1. Shehu Dikko (2nd Vice President, NFF)

2. Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President, NFF)

3. Chief Ifeanyi Ubah (Chairman, Ifeanyi Ubah FC)

Corporate sponsor of football award

1. Aiteo Group

2. Nigerian Breweries plc

3. Coca Cola plc

Football journalist of the year (print)

1. Johnny Edwards (Complete Sports)

2. Tana Aiyejina (Punch Newspapers)

3. Olalekan Okusan (The Nation Newspapers)

Football journalist of the year (radio)

1. Godwin Enakhena (Top Radio FM)

2. Olawale Adigun (Top Radio FM)

3. Tony Bekederemo (Brila FM)

Football journalist of the year (tv)

1. Austin Okon-Akpan (Channels TV)

2. Godwin Enakhena (LTV/SportsSplash)

3. Mozez Praiz (Supersport)

Queen of the pitch

1. Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo)

2. Rueben Charity (Ibom Angels)

3. Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian)

King of the pitch

1. Victor Moses (Chelsea FC)

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC)

3. John Mikel Obi (Tiajin Teda)