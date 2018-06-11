Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup

Football Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said his international future will be determined by his country's performance at the World Cup in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi called time on his Argentina career after the 2016 Copa America final before promptly reneging on his decision play

Lionel Messi called time on his Argentina career after the 2016 Copa America final before promptly reneging on his decision

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said his international future will be determined by his country's performance at the World Cup in Russia.

"It will depend on how far we go, how we're going to finish" at the finals, Messi said in an interview with Spanish daily Sport.

"We've just lost three finals in a row, which has led to us going through some difficult moments with the press," added the Barcelona forward.

"Notably with the Argentine press because we have differences of opinion over what it means to make these three finals."

Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final 1-0 to Germany after extra time, before suffering successive defeats by Chile on penalties at the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Messi, who will turn 31 during the World Cup, believes Spain, Brazil, Germany, France and Belgium are the leading contenders for the title.

"There are lots of teams who arrive with lots of confidence, with both a team game and individual talents," said the five-time world player of the year.

Argentina launch their World Cup campaign against Iceland on Saturday in Moscow, with games to follow against Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s 2018...bullet
2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal star says he will support Super...bullet
3 Chuba Akpom Pinnick says Arsenal star excited to commit to Nigeriabullet

Football

Francis Uzoho
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles have the youngest team average at tournament
AS Roma
AS Roma Italian side say Super Eagles did not win friendlies to cause upset at World Cup
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Football Premier League coaching power boosts England's World Cup chances
Akira Nishino has the daunting task of leading Japan at the World Cup
Football 'No chance!' says Troussier as Japan play Russian roulette