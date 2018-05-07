news

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reportedly called centre referee Hernandez Hernandez sh** in the El Classico 2-2 draw against Real Madrid on Sunday, May 6.

Messi scored Barcelona’s second goal and was in action for all 90 minutes as the Catalans were held to a draw at the Camp Nou.

In a report by the Mirror, ‘Messi lost his cool’ with the matchday official Hernandez following the dismissal of his teammate Sergi Roberto.

Hernandez sent off Roberto just before halftime following an altercation with Real Madrid left-back Marcelo.

The dismissal was for violent conduct but the report states that Messi was not impressed with the decision of the official.

The reports states that the Messi told the referee "You s***, you s***, and you s***, it's good to give them things."

Messi’s anger towards the official was reported to be during the halftime break before he came out to put Barcelona ahead in the 52nd minute.

The report also quotes Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos who said that Messi put pressure on the referee during the break.

"Messi has put pressure on him in the tunnel, I do not know if that would have made him whistle differently in the second half.” Ramos is quoted to say

"It's football and everything has to be left inside the field, as long as it's not going to hurt, you have to respect it."

There has been no official comment from either Barcelona or Lionel Messi to confirm or deny the accusation.

The result means that Barcelona are still unbeaten in La Liga going into the last two matches and are already champions.