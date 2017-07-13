Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Messi :  Barcelona striker seeks fresh start under Valverde

Messi Barcelona striker seeks fresh start under Valverde

Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Thursday expressed hope for improved fortunes under new coach Ernesto Valverde after a disappointing year for the Catalan club.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona star Lionel Messi vows to do his best in the coming season under new coach Ernesto Valverde play

Barcelona star Lionel Messi vows to do his best in the coming season under new coach Ernesto Valverde

(AFP)

Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
Mino Raiola 'Genius' and 'big mouth' best friend to the stars
Lionel Messi Barcelona star enjoying honeymoon with his new wife
Premier League Palace boss De Boer proud to be part of EPL
Lionel Messi Tax fraud sentence of Barcelona star reduced to fine
Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentinian striker is world's best paid player
Lukas Podolski German player arrives with promise to boost Japan game
Lionel Messi Barcelona star commits new deal until 2021
Lionel Messi Barcelona star signs new £500,000 per week contract
Lionel Messi This is what happened behind the scene at star wedding
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Thursday expressed hope for improved fortunes under new coach Ernesto Valverde after a disappointing year for the Catalan club.

"Whenever I start a new season there is a very clear-cut goal, which is that Barcelona would do its best," said the Argentine wizard, who recently agreed a three-year contract extension at Barca.

"Personally I am very happy and looking forward to starting the new season," added the newly wed Messi as Barcelona celebrated a new sponsorship deal with Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten at its Tokyo headquarters.

"It's a new beginning. Everything will be new (under Valverde). We are hearing a lot about his very good reputation so we will just do our best."

While Messi avoided making bold statements for the new campaign after fierce rivals Real Madrid stormed to the La Liga and European Champions League titles last season, Barca team mate Arda Turan said:

"It's important that we are going to win all the titles this year -- we can do it."

They were joined by Neymar and Gerard Pique for the media event with Rakuten founder and chief executive officer Hiroshi Mikitani.

"The objective is always to win, whether or not I score goals," said Neymar.

"We are a team," added the Brazilian. "If I can score goals obviously I'll be happy, but with Pique and Messi, and the other players score goals that's also good. As long as the team wins I'm happy."

Valverde replaces Luis Enrique, who stepped down at the end of a successful three-year spell in charge of Barca.

Rakuten's four-year sponsorship deal, worth 55 million euros ($63 million) a year, will last through June 2021, with the option of a one-year extension.

The e-commerce giant replaced Qatar Airways, Barcelona's shirt sponsor since 2013.

Rakuten signed the deal as it seeks to expand overseas.

The company already owns J-League side Vissel Kobe and professional baseball team Rakuten Golden Eagles.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo How wife of Super Eagles great saved his life following...bullet
3 Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss threatens to quit over NFF interferencebullet

Football

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring his first goal for Arsenal after making his debut for the Gunners in their friendly against Sydney FC
Lacazette New signee scores on debut in Arsenal win against Sydney
Tiemoue Bakayoko underwent keyhole surgery on his knee after the season ended and is likely to miss Chelsea's Community Shield match with Arsenal and the first three Premier League games
Bakayoko Chelsea set to secure French midfielder
Chelsea players take part in a training session at their Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London, on March 8, 2016
Chelsea Players will have to watch their timing
Brazilian football player Douglas Costa (C) is surrounded by supporters and photographers upon his arrival at the Juventus' Medical Center in Turin on July 12, 2017
Douglas Costa Juve swoops for Bayern winger