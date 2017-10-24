Mel sacked by Deportivo la Coruna

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Former West Bromwich Albion manager Pepe Mel was sacked by Deportivo la Coruna on Tuesday after just eight months in charge.

Former West Bromwich Albion manager Pepe Mel was sacked by Deportivo la Coruna on Tuesday after just eight months in charge.

Appointed in late February, Mel managed to keep the Galicians in La Liga last season, but Monday's 2-1 home defeat to Girona left Deportivo in 16th, just two points above the relegation zone.

"The board of directors of Real Club Deportivo has decided to rescind the contract of Pepe Mel as coach of the team," Deportivo said in a statement.

"Cristobal Parralo, coach of RC Deportivo Fabril (Deportivo's youth team), will take over until the end of the season."

Mel becomes already the fourth managerial change in La Liga this season as Alaves and Villarreal sacked Luis Zubeldia and Fran Escriba respectively last month.

And Manuel Marquez also resigned as Las Palmas coach after just six games in charge.

