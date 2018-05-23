Home > Sports > Football >

Usman Mohammed midfielder that scored vs Atletico Madrid

Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal against Atletico Madrid

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup

Usman Mohammed play Usman Mohammed scored a beauty against Atletico Madrid
The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup match played on Tuesday, May 22, but Usman Mohammed is a name to remember from the encounter.

Who is Usman Mohammed?

Usman Mohammed is a 24-year-old central midfielder that plays for Sarpsborg 08 in Norway.

He played in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with FC Ranchers Bee Nigeria before he moved to Taraba Nigeria.

In 2016 Usman completed a move to Portuguese outfit União Madeira and was released before he joined up with Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08.

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid play Femi Thomas was in goal for the Super Eagles against Atletico Madrid ( DSTV)

He was part of the Dream Team lead by Samson Siasia that won the U-23 African Nations Cup (AFCON) in 2016 and later went on to win a bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

 

Alongside Arsenal loanee Kelechi Nwakali, Usman was a dominant force in the midfield against Atletico Madrid and capped his performance with a beautiful goal which saw him dribble past several defenders.

