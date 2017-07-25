Mbappe: Real Madrid agree €180m deal to sign Monaco youngster

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on a €180m deal with Monaco to sign 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe.

Following his last season exploits with Monaco, Mbappe has been the most sought-after player in Europe this summer.

Several reports from Europe have revealed that Real Madrid are ready to smash world transfer record to sign the 18-year-old forward.

Real Madrid have raised money with the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and Danilo to Manchester City and are ready to splash that cash and more to sign Mbappe.

The sale of Morato to Chelsea and the exit of James Rodriguez who left on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich have also created some space in the Real Madrid squad.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes the club is the best place for Mbappe to develop playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

It is not clear how much game time Mbappe can get at Real Madrid considering the fact that the likes of Morata and Rodriguez left in search of more game time.

Mbappe’s family and advisers are said to against a move to Real Madrid over doubts that a move this summer will be too early for the 18-year-old.

Spanish newspaper Marca have however reported that a deal has been agreed in principal between Real Madrid and Monaco for Mbappe.

Mbappe will reportedly sign a six-year-contract with Madrid worth €270,000-a-week before tax.

If this deal goes through, it would be the third time Real Madrid will be smashing world transfer record.

They set a new record in 2000 when they splashed £37m to sign Luis Figo from Barcelona and smashed it a year later on Zidane who they signed for £46m from Juventus.

In the summer of 2009, they broke the record twice, first splashing £50m for the signing of Kaka from AC Milan before the £80m capture of Ronaldo from Manchester United.

They created another transfer record in 2013 when they signed Bale from Tottenham.

The current record Manchester United’s £89m signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Real Madrid’s expected world record €180m signing of Mbappee might be broken this summer by Paris Saint-Germain who have reportedly made a bid of €200m for Neymar's Barcelona.