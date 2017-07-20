Mbappe :  Monaco warns club to stop 'tapping up' striker

Monaco want European rivals sanctioned if they don't stop making illegal approaches to their teenage striker Kylian Mbappé, the French champions threatened Thursday.

"Top European football clubs made contact with Kylian Mbappé and his entourage without our authorisation," Monaco said on their website.

The 18-year-old scored six goals in ten Champions League outings and 15 in Ligue 1 as he exploded onto the scene in the second half of last season, and has been constantly linked to Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain, amongst others.

The extraordinary statement went on to say that Monaco "want to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary" to French and international regulations.

Thought to be the subject of offers over 100 million euros, Mbappe is under contract only until June 2019, and Monaco are said to be trying to get the star to extend.