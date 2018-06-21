Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mbappe makes history as France battle into World Cup last 16

Football Mbappe makes history as France battle into World Cup last 16

Teenager Kylian Mbappe became France's youngest World Cup goalscorer as they beat Peru 1-0 on Thursday to reach the last 16 and condemn the South Americans to an early exit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kylian Mbappe became France's youngest ever World Cup goalscorer to send his team into the last 16 play

Kylian Mbappe became France's youngest ever World Cup goalscorer to send his team into the last 16

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Teenager Kylian Mbappe became France's youngest World Cup goalscorer as they beat Peru 1-0 on Thursday to reach the last 16 and condemn the South Americans to an early exit.

France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, join Uruguay and hosts Russia in the knockout rounds with one group game to go.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe -- aged 19 years and 183 days -- underlined his rich talent and claimed his place in the French record books when he poked home in the first half.

Didier Deschamps' side face Denmark on Tuesday with top spot in Group C up for grabs but progression to the next stage assured.

In contrast, Peru face Australia with their fate sealed and just pride to play for in front of their passionate and large following that has decamped to Russia.

Some Peru fans were in tears even before kick-off -- a generation of Peruvians have never known their country in the World Cup before.

The South Americans' last appearance was in 1982 and they made this like a home game, ensuring their red and white dominated the Yekaterinburg Arena.

That included the two enormous temporary stands that stretch high above both ends, exposed to the elements, where Peru fans bobbed and bounced to keep warm.

Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder who a few days ago called himself "the most criticised player in the world", flashed a drive wide and defender Raphael Varane did likewise from a header.

With 15 minutes gone, Pogba and France began to impose themselves.

Antoine Griezmann drove straight at goalkeeper Pedro Gallese after Olivier Giroud -- starting in place of Ousmane Dembele -- set up the Atletico Madrid forward.

Deschamps had clearly told his side, disappointing in beating Australia 2-1 in their opener, to go long and use Giroud's physicality.

Peru's best outlet in the first half was rampaging full-back Luis Advincula, who had the beating of defender Lucas Hernandez down France's left flank.

Peru, unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Denmark in their first game, took until the half-hour to have their first serious chance, with recalled skipper Paolo Guerrero stinging the legs of Hugo Lloris.

France captain Lloris, making his 100th appearance for his country, was a bystander for long periods.

On 34 minutes France went in front. Pogba cleverly played in Giroud, his shot took a deflection and looped over Gallese, allowing Mbappe to stab into an open net.

New-found confidence ran through the French and Hernandez should have made it 2-0 just before the break.

As in the first half, Peru made the better start to the second and midfielder Pedro Aquino arrowed a long-distance rocket onto Lloris's upright.

But for all their possession, Peru -- in their distinctive white kit with red sash -- caused the French defence few problems.

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti was imperious alongside Real Madrid's Varane.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet

Football

Kylian Mbappe was the hero as France beat Peru 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group C encounter on Thursday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Mbappe gets high praise as France beat Peru
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles arrive in Volgograd for must-win game against Iceland
Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles
World Cup 2018 Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles
Ogenyi Onazi
Super Eagles Onazi reportedly returns to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D clash against Iceland