Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Mauricio Pochettino :  Club manager hails 'huge' potential after Madrid draw

Mauricio Pochettino Club manager hails 'huge' potential after Madrid draw

The English side had to rely on two stunning second-half saves from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to deny Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives for the ball sduring a warm-up ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group H match against Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 17, 2017 play

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives for the ball sduring a warm-up ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group H match against Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 17, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed his side's maturity after taking a huge step towards the Champions League last 16 by holding defending champions Real Madrid 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The English side had to rely on two stunning second-half saves from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to deny Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, but were good value for a point that keeps them level with Madrid on seven points at the top of Group H.

"It was a magnificent opportunity to show we can compete and play against a team used to playing at this level," said Pochettino.

Borussia Dortmund's 1-1 draw at APOEL Nicosia means the Germans and Cypriots remain six points adrift of the group leaders.

Spurs crashed out at the group stages last year against less exalted opposition, and Pochettino hailed the progression of his young side over the past 12 months.

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino shouts instructions to his players during their UEFA Champions League Group H match against Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 17, 2017 play

Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino shouts instructions to his players during their UEFA Champions League Group H match against Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 17, 2017

(AFP)

"We are a team in construction. Last year against Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow we managed just seven points, this year against teams like Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and APOEL we already have seven points.

"It has been an important step forward. The team is competing and that is something that has to give us confidence to continue on the way we have chosen to do things.

"The potential the club has for the future is huge."

Lloris' heroics also drew praise from his French compatriot and Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

"Benzema's header is one of those where Lloris saves it one in every 10," said Zidane, who couldn't hide his disappointment at dropping two points at home.

'Now comes Wembley'

But Lloris hailed Spurs' resistence against a side that has won the Champions League in three of the past four seasons.

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (R) fights for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during their UEFA Champions League Group H match, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 17, 2017 play

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (R) fights for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during their UEFA Champions League Group H match, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 17, 2017

(AFP)

"It was a great challenge for a young team, to show the face of Tottenham against the best team in the world," Lloris told BT Sport.

"At this level it's a great feeling to get a good draw."

It could even had been better for the visitors had Keylor Navas not produced a stunning save to prevent Harry Kane enhancing his burgeoning reputation on the continent 19 minutes from time.

"A point at the Bernabeu, you'd take that every day of the week. It shows how far we've come as a team," said Kane.

The two sides meet again at Spurs' adopted home Wembley with top spot in the group on the line.

"It'll be tough again," added Kane. "But we've shown we can handle it at this level and that's what it's all about."

Real, though, have shown they have the potential to win anywhere in Europe over the past few seasons and midfielder Toni Kroos expects them to be inspired by playing at the home of football.

"Now comes the game at Wembley. We are capable of winning anywhere, Wembley is a special stadium and I am desperate for that game to arrive," said the German World Cup winner.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet
2 Super Eagles NFF to receive N4.5B from FIFA after qualifying for 2018...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star meets Rivers State Governor Wikebullet

Related Articles

Harry Kane Player's Champions League rise faces Real acid test
Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelsea
Premier League Guardiola tries to heal Pochettino rift
Premier League Pochettino slams 'disrespectful' Guardiola over Kane jibe
Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur lack financial might
Harry Kane England bank on 'hot' striker to deliver World Cup spot
Premier League Five things we learned from this week's round of matches
Manchester United Red hot Man Utd rout Palace, Kane stars for Spurs

Football

FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura speaks during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Route announcement ceremony at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on July 6, 2017
Fatma Samoura I hope TV rights scandal 'will not disrupt' Qatar World Cup
Everton's Wayne Rooney (C) applauds at the final whistle after their UEFA Europa League group stage match against Apollon Limassol, at Goodison Park in Liverpool, on September 28, 2017
Europa League Everton, AC Milan look for morale boost
Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, said the team would delay the tender process to "wait and see" how the Catalonia crisis plays out in Spain
La Liga TV rights on hold due to Catalan crisis
Al-Hilal's starting eleven pose for a group shot ahead of the Asian Champions League semi-final football match between Persepolis and Al-Hilal at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on October 17, 2017
AFC Champions League Saudis Al Hilal into final