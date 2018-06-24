Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mascherano shoots down Sampaoli rift rumours

Football Mascherano shoots down Sampaoli rift rumours

Veteran Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano insists relations between the players and coach Jorge Sampaoli are not strained after reports of unrest within the team camp.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jorge Sampaoli's job is likely on the line when Argentina meet Nigeria in their final World Cup group game play

Jorge Sampaoli's job is likely on the line when Argentina meet Nigeria in their final World Cup group game

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano insists relations between the players and coach Jorge Sampaoli are not strained after reports of unrest within the team camp.

Sampaoli was roundly criticised for his game plan following a 3-0 loss to Croatia in Argentina's second group game at the World Cup, sparking rumours the 58-year-old would be sacked during the tournament.

"The relationship with the coach is completely normal," Mascherano said ahead of the must-win match against Nigeria in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

"Obviously, when we feel uncomfortable about something we speak with him because if we didn't we would be hypocrites."

Argentina were on the brink of elimination after the Croatia mauling but victory against Nigeria would send them through as runners-up in Group D if leaders Croatia avoid defeat against Iceland.

"We know the situation is tricky," Mascherano said. "We have to be united, to express our opinions, and do everything possible so the team goes into the game in the best position."

Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia has given his backing to Sampaoli after holding a meeting with the embattled coach on Friday, a team source revealed.

Franco Armani is tipped to replace Willy Caballero for the Nigeria clash after the Chelsea goalkeeper's blunder against Croatia, with Sampaoli also expected to ditch his three-match defence and return to a traditional back four.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Football

England coach Gareth Southgate has taken a relaxed approach with his squad at the World Cup in Russia
Football Cabin fever and comedians -- life in the World Cup bubble
Chicharito and Carlos Vela were hailed as heroes as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F encounter on Saturday, June 23.
World Cup 2018 Chicharito the hero as Mexico beat South Korea
 
Football Sterling keeps England place after media row
Sporting Lisbon fans frisked by police as they arrive at Saturday's AGM to vote for the crisis-club president's resignation
Football Sporting president says he will respect fan vote and quit