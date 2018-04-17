news

Barcelona are considering a £60m move for Anthony Martial who has refused to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

Martial’s contract expires in the summer of 2019 although United retain the option of a one-year extension.

Talks over a new contract have reached a stalemate amid concerns over his playing time at Manchester United.

Barcelona are looking to pounce and take advantage of the situation to get the nimble feet attacker.

According to Daily Mail, Barcelona are considering a £60m offer for the forward they also considered signing last summer before going for Ousmane Dembele.

The 2015 Golden Boy away winner Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2015.

Although the 22-year-old has been impressive, he has however failed to convince Mourinho to give him a consistent run of games.