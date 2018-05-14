Marseille can win the Europa League says homeboy Zidane

news

Marseille native Zinedine Zidane says his hometown club can win the Europa League Wednesday when they meet Atletico Madrid in the final.

For many years a huge mural portrait of Zidane at Marseille's Corniche paid tribute to Zidane's brace of goals in the 1998 World Cup final, although he never actually played for Marseille.

"OM have the ability to win it," Zidane said in Corsica on Monday where he had turned up for a charity match organised by former Marseille goalkeeper Pascal Olmeta.

"It's a huge achievement just to have got to the final, they've done really well," said Zidane, the coach of Real Madrid.

"It comes down to details in a final. It's two huge clubs, two institutions, but Marseille has the means to do it.

"I have no advice to give them, but I believe they have every chance."