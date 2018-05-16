Home > Sports > Football >

Marcelo's son plays head tennis with Real Madrid stars

Marcelo Defender's son plays head tennis with Real Madrid stars

Marcelo's son took part in a game of head tennis in the Real Madrid dressing room

  Published:
Marcelo's son Enzo Vieira and Real Madrid players play Marcelo's son plays head tennis with Real Madrid stars (Instagram/Marcelo)
Enzo Vieira eight-year-old son of Real Madrid left-back Marcelo Vieira played an outstanding game of head tennis with his father's teammates.

Enzo showed off impressive skills with the Real Madrid squad as they combined to take multiple touches with their head and put the ball in a container in the dressing room.

Marcelo posted a clip of his son’s skills on his official Instagram account which has been well received social media.

 

The Real Madrid players including his father Marcelo and big stars such as captain Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and others passed the ball using only their head until they achieved their goal.

Marcelo's son Vieira surrounded by Real Madrid players. play Enzo Vieira was surrounded by Real Madrid stars when he completed the task (Instagram/Marcelo)

 

When Enzo finally binned the ball, he was picked up the Real Madrid stars as they celebrated the completion of the bin challenge.

