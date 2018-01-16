news

Manuel Obafemi Akanji has completed a move from Swiss champions Basel to German side Borussia Dortmund .

The Switzerland defender who started his career at Swiss side FC Winterthur has moved to the 2012 Bundesliga winners, in a deal reportedly about €21.5 million, Akanji is born to a Nigerian father and Swiss mother and represents the Switzerland national team.

A host of European heavyweights were interested in Akanji, but he finally settled to develop in Germany.

The 22-year Akanji will wear the number 16 at his new club and face competition from senior defenders Marc Bartra, Neven Subotic and Omar Toprak.