  Published:
Manuel Akanji has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund
Manuel Obafemi Akanji has completed a move from Swiss champions Basel to German side Borussia Dortmund.

The Switzerland defender who started his career at Swiss side FC Winterthur has moved to the 2012 Bundesliga winners, in a deal reportedly about €21.5 million, Akanji is born to a Nigerian father and Swiss mother and represents the Switzerland national team.

 

A host of European heavyweights were interested in Akanji, but he finally settled to develop in Germany.

The 22-year Akanji will wear the number 16 at his new club and face competition from senior defenders Marc Bartra, Neven Subotic and Omar Toprak.

Akanji is ineligible to play for Nigeria as he has turned out for the Swiss in a competitive game and will be with the Switzerland team later in the summer for their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

