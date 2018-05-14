Mancini confirmed as Italy head coach

news

Roberto Mancini has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Italy, the Italian football federation (FIGC) confirmed on Monday.

The 53-year-old former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager, who left Zenit Saint Petersburg at the weekend, will be officially unveiled on Tuesday.

"The FIGC can confirm that Roberto Mancini has been named new Head Coach of the National Team and will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday)," the Italian FA said in a statement.

Italy have been without a permanent coach since Gian Piero Ventura was sacked after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after losing to playoff opponents Sweden in November.

Mancini led City to their first English league title in 44 years in 2012, and won three Serie A titles with Inter Milan. He also won Italian Cups with Inter, Fiorentina and Lazio.

The Italy squad will convene on May 22 ahead of friendlies against Saudi Arabia (May 28), France (June 1) and the Netherlands (June 4).