Manchester United's new signing takes private jet to Paris

Alexis Sanchez Manchester United's new signing takes private jet to Paris

Alexis Sanchez took his family and loved ones to Paris on a private jet

Alexis Sanchez Jet play Alexis Sanchez took a break to visit Paris with his family (Alexis Sanchez Instagram)
Manchester United's new signing Alexis Sanchez took a private jet to visit Paris.

Sanchez who scored his first goal for Manchester United against Huddersfield, decided to visit the French capital with his friends and loved ones on his day off.

Sanchez's posted a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle, as he enjoyed his time off.

Alexis Sanchez Paris play (Alexis Sanchez Instagram)

Sanchez and his loved ones took various pictures including a pose at the Eiffel Tower.

The forward will after the break now turn his attention to Manchester United's next Premier League fixture away to Newcastle United on Sunday, February 11 at St James' Park

Sanchez signed for Manchester United from Premier League rivals Arsenal, in a swap deal that saw or Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the opposite direction.

