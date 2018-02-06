news

Manchester United's new signing Alexis Sanchez took a private jet to visit Paris.

Sanchez who scored his first goal for Manchester United against Huddersfield, decided to visit the French capital with his friends and loved ones on his day off.

Sanchez's posted a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle, as he enjoyed his time off.

Sanchez and his loved ones took various pictures including a pose at the Eiffel Tower.

The forward will after the break now turn his attention to Manchester United's next Premier League fixture away to Newcastle United on Sunday, February 11 at St James' Park

Sanchez signed for Manchester United from Premier League rivals Arsenal, in a swap deal that saw or Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the opposite direction.