Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester United want £88M for goalkeeper.

David De Gea Manchester United want £88M for goalkeeper

De Gea is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in England and among the best in the World

  • Published: , Refreshed:
David De Gea play Manchester United have placed an amount on David De Gea (David De Gea Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United have placed a £88M transfer fee on Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea.

De Gea is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in England and among the best in the world and he has been continually linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to the UK Mirror, the 28-year-old has been told he can leave Old Trafford for a fee in the region of 90 Million pounds.

It is reported that Manchester United believe the huge transfer fee will scare away Real Madrid, as they intend to give De Gea a bumper increase in wages.

De Gea was on the verge of moving to the European champions in 2015 for a reported £35M before some technical difficulties jeopardised the move.

What a come back! 3 massive points! Amazing atmosphere! #emo#8J+PvA==## #GGMU

A post shared by David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial) on

 

De Gea was in action as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2 - 1 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, World Player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has requested for the signing of De Gea, a player he hopes to play with next season.

Madrid are also interested in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United after a reported break down in his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho after the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

Real Madrid, however, has lined up fellow Premier League shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois as an alternative, if the deal for De Gea does not go through as planned.

The Premier League side are hopeful that they will be able to hold on to their key players after the summer transfer window.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medalbullet
2 Premier League 5 things we learnt as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1bullet
3 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch firebullet

Related Articles

For Wakanda United’s Lingard, Pogba  celebrate winner against Chelsea in Black Panther style
Eden Hazard Belgian midfielder happy at Chelsea despite Madrid links
Premier League 5 things we learnt as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1
Pulse Opinion Arsenal have lost fear factor for Chelsea
Pulse Opinion Sanchez's signing is just Manchester United trying to catch up with City
Alexis Sanchez Manchester United star accused of missing drug test

Football

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku Manchester United striker reveals they planned the winning goal against Chelsea
John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Siasia says Super Eagles midfielder is better than Luka Modric
Retired football players in Spain are taking part in an initiative that aims to stirr the football-related memories of senior citizens suffering from Alzheimer's
Diego Maradona Ex-players tackle dementia in football-mad Spain
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is seen falling over Crystal Palace's Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey -- but no penalty was given during the Premier League match which ended 1-0
premier League Pochettino defends 'diving' Dele as Kane saves Spurs