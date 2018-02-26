news

Manchester United have placed a £88M transfer fee on Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea.

De Gea is regarded by many as the best goalkeeper in England and among the best in the world and he has been continually linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to the UK Mirror, the 28-year-old has been told he can leave Old Trafford for a fee in the region of 90 Million pounds.

It is reported that Manchester United believe the huge transfer fee will scare away Real Madrid, as they intend to give De Gea a bumper increase in wages.

De Gea was on the verge of moving to the European champions in 2015 for a reported £35M before some technical difficulties jeopardised the move.

De Gea was in action as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2 - 1 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

According to Don Balon, World Player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has requested for the signing of De Gea, a player he hopes to play with next season.

Madrid are also interested in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United after a reported break down in his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho after the signing of Alexis Sanchez .

Real Madrid, however, has lined up fellow Premier League shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois as an alternative, if the deal for De Gea does not go through as planned.

The Premier League side are hopeful that they will be able to hold on to their key players after the summer transfer window.