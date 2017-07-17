Manchester United players meet Game of Thrones actors in LA

Manchester United players took time out of their pre-season training to meet actors of hit TV show Game of Thrones.

Jose Mourinho’s men are in Los Angeles where they have been preparing for next season.

They played host to two actors from popular Game of Thrones which returned for its seventh series on Sunday, July 16.

John Bradley-West, who plays Samwell Tarly and Joe Dempsie who plays the character Gendry met with Manchester United players at their training camp of UCLA.

The spoke to Mourinho and Paul Pogba and also got to hold the Europa League trophy which Manchester United won last season.

Bradley-West showed his allegiance to Manchester United by wearing donning their jersey.

After the hosting of the actors, the players returned to training to prepare for their pre-season friendly against Real Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July

Soon after, Mourinho was back dictating the drills for his Manchester United players ahead of their second pre-season friendly against Real Salt Lake City, which takes place on Tuesday, July 18.

In their first pre-season friendly, they beat LA Galaxy 5-2.

Manchester United also have pre-season fixtures against Manchester City and European champions Real Madrid in their pre-season tour of the United States.