Manchester United players arrive training in their luxury cars

Manchester United stars are one of the best-paid players in world football and their wealth was evident when they were pictured arriving training on Thursday, October 12.

Antonio Valencia, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and several others were pictured arriving training in their expensive cars.

Valencia was pictured driving his Range Rover, Ibrahimovic arrived driving a Volvo while Lukaku made a statement with his very expensive Rolls-Royce Wrath.

Juan Mata and Ander Herrera were also pictured arriving training, taking time out to stop and sign an autograph for a child who was standing in the cold.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was also pictured being chauffeured into the training ground.

Manchester United are preparing for their crunch Premier League trip to Liverpool on Saturday, October 14.