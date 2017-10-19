Manchester United :  Manchester United to aid football development in Saudi Arabia

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Manchester United have agreed a deal with the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia to help develop football in the country.

Manchester United will lend business and sporting expertise to clubs and sporting organisations in Saudi Arabia to boost the game's growth play

Manchester United will lend business and sporting expertise to clubs and sporting organisations in Saudi Arabia to boost the game's growth

(AFP/File)
United will lend business and sporting expertise to clubs and sporting organisations in Saudi Arabia to boost the game's growth.

The partnership forms part of Saudi Vision 2030 -- the plan to diversify the Saudi economy and to develop its public sectors, announced last year by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

United's group managing director Richard Arnold told the club's website: "The club has a long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabia and has over five million passionate fans in the region.

"Our partnership with Saudi Telecom is the longest running of all our commercial partners.

"Having the chance to help shape the football industry in the Kingdom is a great honour and it is something where we believe we can make a big difference.

"I hope that this strategic alliance will benefit generations of Saudi footballers, supporters and young professionals looking to work in football well beyond Saudi Vision 2030."

Turki Al-Shikh, chairman of the GSA, added: "This relationship is part of an exciting programme we are undertaking to transform sport in Saudi Arabia."

