Manchester United striker reveals what he told Jesse Lingard

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United striker reveals they planned the winning goal against Chelsea

Lukaku revealed in his post match interview that the combination for the winning goal was planned before the game started.

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he planned the winning goal with Lingard
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that teammate Jesse Lingard's winning goal against Chelsea was planned before the game.

Lukaku who was voted man of the match as United beat Chelsea 2 - 1 on Sunday, February 25, revealed in his post match interview that the combination for the winning goal was planned before the game started.

Talkong to MUTV he said, “I told him before the game that every time I go down the sides, he needs to make sure he’s in the box because I will find him, and he did well on the run and it was a great finish.”

Lingard who has had his game time reduced since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, scored another important goal of United.

Lukaku had earlier scored to cancel out Willian’s advantage, and played an important role in crossing the ball to Lingard for the second goal.

Both forwards have now scored a combined total of 35 goals (Lukaku – 22, Lingard 13), and Lukaku has urged his teammate to make more runs into the box.

He said, “We realised between us that if we played a bit quicker between the lines we would create space for ourselves and that’s what we did, and I was happy with the goal.”

Lukaku and Lingard will be in action for Manchester United when they face Crystal Palace on Monday, March 5 in a Premier League encounter.

