The top domestic leagues across Europe might have been coming to an end but there are still a couple of exciting games to look out for this weekend. (April 27 -29).

Saturday, April 28

1. Inter vs Juventus (Serie A) 7:45 PM

League leaders Juventus travel to fifth-placed Inter Milan with only one mission, which is to get all three points at stake.

Defeat to Napoli last weekend means Juventus have to win all their matches till the end of the season to guarantee another title triumph.

It is no easy job to get three points at the San Siro, especially with Inter Milan aiming to sneak into the Champions League places.

The game of the weekend and should be more interesting for neutrals.

Sunday, April 29

2. Celtic vs Rangers (Premiership) 12:00 PM

When Glasgow sides Rangers and Celtic clash for the 'Old firm Derby' it is not just a football match, as the game has political, social and religious sentiments from both sets of the supporters.

The two powerhouses of Scottish football clash on Sunday, with Celtic ahead of Rangers with six points.

If you like your football with a supercharged atmosphere this is the game for you, expect a fiery atmosphere and ear deafening noises from the Celtic Park.

3. West Ham United vs Manchester City (Premier League) 2:15 PM

Not your usual top game, but champions Manchester City will have to put celebrations aside for now and begin their journey to setting new Premier League records.

Judging from the first leg, West Ham were able to nullify City’s brilliance only for a late David Silva strike to earn Pep Guardiola’s team all three points.

This should be an entirely different case as the Hammers need the points to stay clear of the relegation zone.

4. Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League) 4:30PM

Manchester United have a chance to consolidate on sealing the second spot in the Premier League when they host Arsenal.

If the first leg is anything to go by, then we should expect a blockbuster, especially as it is Alexis Sanchez’s first match against Arsenal since his move away from the Emirates.

Arsene Wenger 's last match in charge on Arsenal against Jose Mourinho should be a thriller, undoubtedly the biggest game this weekend, sit down and enjoy.

5. Galatasaray vs Besiktas (SuperLig) 5:00 PM

If you’ve never watched the Super Lig, no one will fault you, but if you’ve not yet watched a Galatasaray vs Besiktas clash then you do not love football.

Simply put passion at its best, more so when the top two teams in the league meet.

Just one point separates the two sides at the top of the table with three matches left after the fixture.

All to play for, sit down and enjoy.

6. Deportivo La Coruna vs Barcelona (La Liga) 7:45 PM

Barcelona have won their first trophy of the season after a 5-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final.

Another trophy could be celebrated if Lionel Messi and co get all three points away to Deportivo La Coruna.

Deportivo are in the relegation zone and will not make it easy for Barcelona who will like to wrap up the league before El Classico next weekend.