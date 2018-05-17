Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola wins two Coach of the Year awards

Pep Guardiola Manchester City boss wins 2 Coach of the Year awards

Guardiola led his team win the Premier League title and with a record of 100 points and 106 goals.

  • Published:
Pep Guardiola voted the best manager in England by his colleagues (League Managers Association)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won two Coach of the Year awards at the League Managers Association (LMA) ceremony held on Tuesday, May 15.

Guardiola won the LMA Manager of the Year and Premier League Coach of the Year awards.

The 47-year-old led his team win the Premier League as they set a record of 100 points and scored a total of 106 goals in a single season.

 

Speaking upon receiving the LMA award, Guardiola dedicated it to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson who is still recovering in the hospital.

Pep Guardiola was voted the Barclays Coach of the Year (Premier League)

 

He said, “I want to share this manager with all the other managers and I hope Sir Alex will be here to share it with us."

Guardiola also acknowledged his fellow managers for voting for him and expressed delight at how Manchester City finished the season.

“We achieved records and success that we’ll remember for the rest of our lives. I don’t usually win awards because it’s the fellow managers who vote for it."

Pep Guardiola also won the LMA Coach of the Year award (Manchester City)

 

The award comes after Guardiola led the celebrations of their Premier League title on an open bus parade around Manchester.

 

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock who led his side back to the Premier League was awarded the LMA Special Achievement for his eight promotion to the top flight.

Nuno Espirito who won the Championship with Wolves was awarded with the LMA Championship award.

