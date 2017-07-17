Manchester City will not sell Sergio Aguero to Chelsea

Manchester City are not ready to sell striker Sergio Aguero amidst reports linking him with a move to Chelsea.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that Chelsea are planning a swoop on Aguero to replace Diego Costa who is on his way to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea believe Aguero could be open to a move following the intense competition he is facing from Gabriel Jesus who is obviously a favourite of Pep Guardiola.

City are however ready to hold on to their striker who is currently with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Chelsea are however hopeful that they can get Aguero and are looking at Manchester City’s move to Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

The Premier League champions believe they can get Aguero if City succeed in getting Sanchez from Arsenal.

Chelsea are desperately looking for a striker as Costa is certainly on his way out after falling out with Antonio Conte.

They have been linked with an array of strikers although their primary target remains Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke have also been linked with Chelsea