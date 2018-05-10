news

International kit makers Nike have released new home jerseys for newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City for the 2019/20 season.

City were given the Premier League title after a 0-0 draw in their last encounter against Huddersfield Town.

Star players Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and PFA Player of the Year nominee of the Year Kevin De Bruyne all modelled next season’s home jerseys.

Also, members of the clubs foundation called City in the Community (CITC), were used to model the new jersey.

City’s new home kit was unveiled by the club’s social media accounts and was worn by the players in the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 9.

The completes set for the home jersey includes the shirt which has a dark blue stripe and a button in the middle of the shirt, along with white shorts and a navy blue pair of socks.

A statement on Nike’s official website revealed that the inspiration for the new kits were derived from celebrating the 1937 season.

“Drawing inspiration from key moments in the club’s history, the 2018-19 home jersey features the customary City blue colorway with dark blue speed blur stripes along the arms and shoulders.”

“A return to navy socks echoes the kit worn when City first won the league title in 1937 and also in the pivotal 1998/99 season, which is considered by many to be the turning point in the modern history of the club. The kit will be worn by the club's men’s and women’s teams,” the statement read.

The new home jersey for the champions will be made available by Nike from Monday, May 14.