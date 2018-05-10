Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City release new home kit for next season Premier League

Manchester City Premier League champions release home kit for next season [photos]

Nike release new Manchester City home jersey for next season.

  • Published:
Leroy Sane play Leroy Sane models the new Manchester City home kit (Nike)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

International kit makers Nike have released new home jerseys for newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City for the 2019/20 season.

City were given the Premier League title after a 0-0 draw in their last encounter against Huddersfield Town.

Star players Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and PFA Player of the Year nominee of the Year Kevin De Bruyne all modelled next season’s home jerseys.

Kevin De Bruyne play Kevin De Bruyne models the new home kit (Nike)

Also, members of the clubs foundation called City in the Community (CITC), were used to model the new jersey.

City’s new home kit was unveiled by the club’s social media accounts and was worn by the players in the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 9.

The completes set for the home jersey includes the shirt which has a dark blue stripe and a button in the middle of the shirt, along with white shorts and a navy blue pair of socks.

Manchester City 2019/20 home jersey play The new Manchester City home kit (Nike )

A statement on Nike’s official website revealed that the inspiration for the new kits were derived from celebrating the 1937 season.

 “Drawing inspiration from key moments in the club’s history, the 2018-19 home jersey features the customary City blue colorway with dark blue speed blur stripes along the arms and shoulders.”

Raheem Sterling play Raheem Sterling models the new home kit (Nike)

“A return to navy socks echoes the kit worn when City first won the league title in 1937 and also in the pivotal 1998/99 season, which is considered by many to be the turning point in the modern history of the club. The kit will be worn by the club's men’s and women’s teams,” the statement read.

The new home jersey for the champions will be made available by Nike from Monday, May 14.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star Dillishbullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star calls referee 'sh**' during El Clasicobullet

Related Articles

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City striker congratulates Manchester City on league title win
Manchester City Premier League champions finally celebrate trophy [photos]
Manchester City Walker, Mendy lead Premier League title celebrations
Premier League Salah, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Kane and De Gea nominated for PFA award
Pep Guardiola Manchester City manager says Aguero dived against United
Entertainment Manchester City clinches premier league title, with an assist from United
Manchester City Kompany, De Bruyne, teammates party in nightclub to celebrate league title
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend

Football

Olanrewaju Kayode
Kayode Olanrewaju Super Eagles striker wins Ukrainian Cup title with Shakhtar Donetsk
Romario's record is a tough act to follow -- but the renowned striker sees potential in Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus
Football Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus
Juventus trio Claudio Marchisio, Gonzalo Higuain (C) and double goalscorer Medhi Benatia (R) celebrate after winning the Italian Cup with a 4-0 win over AC Milan
Serie A Juventus run riot in Rome to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup
 
Gareth Bale Real Madrid star welcomes 3rd child with long-term partner