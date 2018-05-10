Lukas Nmecha plays for Manchester City's reserve team in Premier League 2.
Still 19-year-old, Nmecha was given birth to in Hamburg, Germany and was invited to play for the England U-20 youth set up for games against their Poland and Portugal counterparts.
Nmecha was unable to feature for the English U-20 side as he cited injury for his reason to pull out.
Lucas impressed for Manchester City in the UEFA Youth League which earned him a debut with the first team in the Premier League against West Ham and also played in the 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 9 when he replaced Yaya Toure in 86th minute.
Born to Nigerian father and German mother, Nmecha has not yet declared his preference for any country.
A statement on the Manchester City’s website confirmed his eligibility for the Super Eagles.
''A regular for England Under-16s, 17s, 18s and 19s, Nmecha, whose younger brother Felix plays for City’s Under-18 side, is eligible to play for Germany and Nigeria as well,'' the statement read.
Lukas has a younger brother Felix Nmecha who plays for Manchester City’s U-18 side has featured for the German U-18 side.