Manchester City confirm Lukas Nmecha eligible to represent Nigeria

Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent Nigeria

Lukas Nmecha plays for Manchester City's reserve team in Premier League 2.

Lukas Nmecha play Lukaz Nmecha could play for the Super Eagles (Manchester Evening news)
Premier League champions Manchester City have confirmed that striker Lukas Nmecha is eligible to represent Nigeria.

Nmecha plays for the reserve team of the Manchester City in the Premier League 2 and is yet to feature for any senior national team.

Still 19-year-old, Nmecha was given birth to in Hamburg, Germany and was invited to play for the England U-20 youth set up for games against their Poland and Portugal counterparts.

Nmecha was unable to feature for the English U-20 side as he cited injury for his reason to pull out.

Lucas impressed for Manchester City in the UEFA Youth League which earned him a debut with the first team in the Premier League against West Ham and also played in the 3-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 9 when he replaced Yaya Toure in 86th minute.

Born to Nigerian father and German mother, Nmecha has not yet declared his preference for any country.

A statement on the Manchester City’s website confirmed his eligibility for the Super Eagles.

''A regular for England Under-16s, 17s, 18s and 19s, Nmecha, whose younger brother Felix plays for City’s Under-18 side, is eligible to play for Germany and Nigeria as well,'' the statement read.

Lukas Nmecha's stats for Manchester City this season.

Lukas has a younger brother Felix Nmecha who plays for Manchester City’s U-18 side has featured for the German U-18 side.

