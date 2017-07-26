Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Manchester City :  Guardiola say club's summer spending spree not over

City have been the major shoppers in the transfer market after splashing out a Premier League record total of £200m.

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva is one of Manchester United's 2017 sumer acquisitions play

(AFP/File)

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City are "still looking" to add to their £200 million summer spending spree, although he refused to comment on the possibility of hijacking Real Madrid's move for Kylian Mbappe.

City have been the major shoppers in the transfer market after splashing out a Premier League record total of £200m (223 million euros, $260 million) to bring Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Ederson, Danilo and Douglas Luiz to the Etihad.

But it remains likely that they will continue their haul after being strongly linked with moves for Arsenal frontman Alexis Sanchez and Monaco teenage striker Mbappe.

Mbappe has been on City's radar throughout the summer, although there have been strong suggestions in Spain that Real have agreed a fee of £160 million ($210 million, 180 million euros) for the 18-year-old.

Ahead of Wednesday’s International Champions Cup encounter against Real Madrid, in Los Angeles, Guardiola wasn't being drawn on either.

"They are Monaco and Arsenal players, so nothing to say," he said.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are 'still looking' to add to their £200 million summer spending spree play

(AFP/File)

But he did confirm that City were still looking at options in the market, albeit he was coy on whether another striker was on the agenda.

"We have the two exceptional forwards in Gabriel (Jesus) and Sergio (Aguero)," he said. "We will see.

“The market finishes on August 31, which is not good for the managers."

“The competition (Premier League) starts on the 12th (of August) and the market is still open. That is not good for all the clubs."

"We will see until the end of the transfer window."

Mendy became City's latest signing earlier this week when the left-back arrived from Monaco in a £52 million ($67 million, 58 million euros) deal.

The 23-year-old is still around a fortnight from featuring in a City shirt due to injury, but Guardiola is delighted to have brought in a defender who made such an impression during Monaco's Champions League campaign last season.

"He can attack inside and outside," Guardiola said. "He's a young player so sometimes you have to pay a bit more for them.

"But we have one guy for the next five or six years."

Bringing in younger players at the back was clearly on Guardiola's mind this summer after jettisoning the 30-something quartet of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov to bring in fellow full-backs Mendy, Danilo and Kyle Walker.

City spent £130 million ($169 million, 145 million euros)on that trio alone, yet Guardiola believes they will offer long-term value for money.

"Manchester City didn't invest in their full-backs for six or seven years and all four were 30-31 years old," he said.

"We decided to make the squad younger and we tried to get the best full-backs possible."

"Dani Alves was free but decided to go to Paris. Kyle, Mendy and Danilo were the best options we had."

