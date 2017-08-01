Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Manchester City :  EPL club send three youngsters on loan to Girona

Manchester City sent three young stars on loan to La Liga newcomers Girona on Tuesday.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, Colombian winger Marlos Moreno and Spanish midfielder Aleix Garcia will all spend the forthcoming season with Girona as City strengthen their links with the club.

City had already sent Pablo Maffeo on loan to Girona earlier this week for the right-back's third spell with the Spaniards.

Luiz's move comes just weeks after the highly-rated 19-year-old was signed by City from Vasco da Gama for £10 million ($13 million).

"Girona will give Douglas the perfect opportunity to develop at the top level of the European game," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

Moreno, 20, was signed by City last year but spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Deportivo La Coruna.

Garcia and Maffeo, both 20, have been on the fringes of the City first team without earning regular opportunities.

City have been working closely with Girona in recent seasons and this week announced a friendly against them in Catalonia on August 15, just three days after Pep Guardiola's side play their Premier League opener against Brighton.

